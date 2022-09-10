Michael Gallup Won't Play Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys

Michael Gallup won’t play Sunday night for the Dallas Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday night. Safety Jayron Kearse (neck) is questionable. QB Dak Prescott (ankle) and CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) are both expected to play. pic.twitter.com/dYhIvpkn9y — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 9, 2022

Like Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Los Angeles Ram Odell Beckham, Gallup is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season. The Cowboys did not place Gallup on the physically unable to perform list, which seems to indicate that Gallup could return to the team before the end of September. If Gallup had been placed on the PUP, he would’ve had to miss at least the first four games of the season.