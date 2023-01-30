BETTING
02:17 PM, January 30, 2023
Michael Pittman Jr. Contract: Salary, Cap Hit, and Potential Extension
John Canady
Drafted No. 34 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has shown plenty of potential and will be a main priority for the Colts to extend.
Michael Pittman Jr.’s Salary
The young Indianapolis Colts receiver is still on his first contract after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Pittman Jr. signed a four-year, $8,612,850 deal with the team, including a $3,823,892 signing bonus, with $5,828,385 guaranteed and an average salary of $2,153,213.
In 2023, the former USC Trojan will have a base salary of $2,995,000 and a broken-up portion of his signing bonus, which is set to be $955,973.
Michael Pittman Jr.’s Cap Hit
The 25-year-old will carry a salary cap hit of $3,950,973 in 2023.
Michael Pittman Jr.’s Potential Extension
Pittman Jr. has shown promise in his first three years in the league. Despite the quarterback carousel endlessly rotating, the wideout has consistently put together three complete seasons.
After two losing seasons in Indianapolis, Pittman Jr. is far from the one to blame. Perhaps if the young wideout ever gets a quarterback to build chemistry with for more than a season, he will tap into even more of his potential.
Comparing his numbers, age, and potential to similar wide receivers in the league, Pittman Jr. is lined up for an exceptional raise come extension time. The USC product could be looking at an offer of up to $73 million over four years.
