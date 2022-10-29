Michael Thomas Out Sunday When Saints Host Raiders

This will now be the fifth straight game that Thomas has missed due to the foot injury. Thomas has not yet even returned to practice, so it’s still unknown when he might play. The Saints play on Monday in Week 9, so the veteran wideout will have an extra day to prepare. Thomas missed all of last season also due to a foot injury.
The Saints will also be without fellow receiver Jarvis Landry who will miss another game with an ankle injury. Rookie WR Chris Olave could be a target monster in this game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith also seeing an uptick in playing time.
The Raiders are -1.5-point favorites (-105) in this contest and are -116 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
