Michael Thomas Out Sunday When Saints Host Raiders

Michael Thomas will not play Sunday for the New Orleans Saints, the Saints’ official website reports.

Dennis Allen says Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are OUT for Sunday vs. the Raiders — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 28, 2022

This will now be the fifth straight game that Thomas has missed due to the foot injury. Thomas has not yet even returned to practice, so it’s still unknown when he might play. The Saints play on Monday in Week 9, so the veteran wideout will have an extra day to prepare. Thomas missed all of last season also due to a foot injury.

The Saints will also be without fellow receiver Jarvis Landry who will miss another game with an ankle injury. Rookie WR Chris Olave could be a target monster in this game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith also seeing an uptick in playing time.