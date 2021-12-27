Mike Evans joins the Buccaneers’ COVID-19 list

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports that the Buccaneers have placed Mike Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bucs have placed wide receiver Mike Evans on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 27, 2021

Evans is second on the team with 899 receiving yards and first with 11 receiving touchdowns. However, he hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring during the Bucs’ Week 15 loss to the Saints. Tampa Bay also lost Chris Godwin for the year after he suffered a torn ACL in the same game. Godwin leads the team with 1,103 receiving yards.

With their top two wideouts sidelined, look for the Buccaneers to rely heavily on Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is still -750 on the moneyline against the Jets, which might be more of a condemnation of New York than an endorsement of the Bucs.

The good news for Tampa is they’re first in the NFC South with an 11-4 record and have already clinched the division. Tampa Bay also activated wide receiver Breshad Perriman from the COVID-19 list.

COVID continues to run wild across all pro sports. It’s more important than ever to stay on top of all the latest odds, which you can do at FanDuel Sportsbook.