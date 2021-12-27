NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark reports that Miles Sanders will not play in Week 17 due to a broken hand.

Nick Sirianni says Miles Sanders broke his hand and will be out on Sunday. Nick says they hope to get Miles back soon. He will not go on IR Jordan Howard had a stinger. MRI came back good pic.twitter.com/tg9eiu6dHw — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 27, 2021

Earlier reports said that Sanders would test the broken hand to see if he could play through the injury, but he’s officially out now. However, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said that Sanders would not be placed on the injured reserve.

Philadelphia is fighting to keep its NFC playoff spot. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles rush Sanders back for Week 18 or hold him out until the postseason if they make it.

Sanders left during the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Giants due to the injury. He finished with seven carries for 45 rushing yards. Boston Scott took over the bulk of the team’s carries in Sanders’s absence.

Sanders leads the team in rushing yards with 754, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown on the ground this season. Scott leads the team in rushing touchdowns with five, Kenneth Gainwell has four, and Jordan Howard has three.

Philadelphia will face the Washington Football Team in Week 17, a team they just beat by 10 a week ago. If Sanders cannot play, expect Scott and Howard to get the bulk of his carries. The two backs were the team’s primary rushers in Week 16. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are -184 on the moneyline against Washington.

