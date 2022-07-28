The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2022 campaign coming off a frustrating 8-9 record last season, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. It was enough for Vikings’ ownership to relieve both general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer of their duties. Now under new head coach, former L.A. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota moves forward with a new philosophy, stability in leadership, and rekindled optimism.

In last April’s draft, the Vikings looked to bolster its 30th-ranked defense, selecting Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the 32nd pick in the first round. Four of Minnesota’s next five picks were also on the defensive side of the ball, highlighted by second-round pick, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, taken 42nd overall.

With O’Connell at the helm, the Vikings’ offense (ranked tenth in total yards in 2021) is expected to be more creative. That’s good news for an attack that features all-world talent in wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings have four of their first five games at home, underscoring the need for a good start. Minnesota faces the AFC and NFC East division this season and the home-and-home meetings with their traditional Black and Blue division rivals. Overall, their schedule strength is ranked 20th based on opposition 2021 win/loss records.

With expectations riding high in Vikings’ camp, here is a look at the road ahead.

Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The Vikings get the first look at the Packers’ offense minus All-Pro wideout Davante Adams. The two teams split their home and home encounters last season. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a field day against the Vikings’ pass defense, throwing for 673 yards and six touchdowns over the two games. To say Minnesota won’t miss Adams may be the understatement of the season. Adams caught 18 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Week 2 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Monday, September 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

The Eagles led the NFL in rushing last season, averaging 156.1 yards per game. Expect more of the same and a tough test for Minnesota’s defense, ranked 26th versus the run in 2021.

Week 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Detroit expects to be much improved after a frustrating 2021 season that included four losses by three points or less. The Vikings and Lions split their two games last year, Detroit dealing the Vikes’ playoff hopes a severe blow with its Week 13 victory at Ford Field. Minnesota’s dynamic wideout Justin Jefferson shredded the Lions’ defense over the two games, hauling 18 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown.

Week 4 vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

The Vikings and Saints square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. This game could turn into an air show, the Saints boasting the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing defense last season, and quarterback Jameis Winston is never shy in testing the opposing secondary. This season marks a new era for the Saints with the retirement of legendary head coach Sean Payton.

Week 5 vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

A favorable matchup for the Vikings, facing a Bears team firmly in rebuild mode under second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Week 6 @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Dolphins were busy in the offseason, highlighted by the acquisition of six-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. Under new head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami presents a formidable matchup and is expected to be competitive in the AFC East.

Week 7 BYE WEEK

Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Arizona dealt Minnesota a stinging defeat in their Week 2 meeting last season, rallying from a 20-7 second-quarter deficit to edge the Vikings 34-33. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray torched the Vikings secondary, throwing for 400 yards and three touchdowns in that game. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had three touchdown passes of his own, and all indications point to another high-scoring affair at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota can expect wideout DeAndre Hopkins to be back in the lineup for the Cardinals, having served his six-game suspension levied by the NFL.

Week 9 @ Washington Commanders

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Vikings square off against the Commanders and new field general Carson Wentz. Washington surprisingly took a step back defensively last season, giving up a fourth-worst 254.9 passing yards per game. A road game that looms as a must-have in the Vikings’ march toward a playoff berth.

Week 10 @ Buffalo Bills

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Vikings face three consecutive challenging matchups, beginning with this tussle with the Bills in Orchard Park.

Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Minnesota renews acquaintances with long-time rival Dallas, who is again expected to be in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. The Cowboys edged the Vikings 20-16 in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium last season, Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys’ game-winning drive. Another frustrating loss the Vikings will no doubt remember.

Week 12 vs. New England Patriots

Date: Thursday, November 24

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

An intriguing post-Thanksgiving feast matchup with the Patriots, who, as last season revealed, can never be sold short.

Week 13 vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Buoyed by a strong draft, the Jets are expected to improve off last year’s miserable 4-13 record. It’s still hard to imagine the Vikings letting this one get away.

Week 14 @ Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, December 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The return engagement with Detroit, with playoff implications likely at hand. The Lions were tough down the stretch at home last season and will be even more challenging this time, should Dan Campbell’s squad be in the postseason hunt at this stage of the season.

Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: TBD

The Vikings brace themselves for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and the Colts offense with former Falcons legend Matt Ryan under center.

Week 16 vs. New York Giants

Date: Saturday, December 24

Time: 1:00 p.m.

After an injury-plagued 2021, the Giants are expected to be a much tougher out under new head coach, former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. For the Vikings, likely in the playoff mix, this, their last home game of the regular season, looms large.

Week 17 @ Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

A New Year’s Day clash with the Packers could go a long way in deciding the NFC North title.

Week 18 @ Chicago Bears

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

The extent to which Bears quarterback Justin Fields has progressed throughout the season is a key factor in the outcome of this game, which could significantly impact playoff seedings.