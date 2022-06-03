Minnesota Vikings Moving Away from "Old-Style Offense"

The Minnesota Vikings possess some of the most talented skill position players in all of football. Yet somehow, a group that features Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Kirk Cousins was only good enough for an 8-9 finish last season under former head coach Mike Zimmer. Sure, Minnesota’s defense was amongst the league’s worst, but the offense had plateaued under Zimmer’s conservative approach.

Enter former LA Rams offensive coordinator and new Vikings headman Kevin O’Connell.

The expectation is that O’Connell will install a more modern NFL offense, something acknowledged Friday by Minnesota’s superstar receiver.

“We had an old-style offense last year,” said Jefferson. “It’s 2022. You get into a new age and move to a new generation. Adding new things to the offense definitely allows us to be more comfortable with the offense and work in different areas of the field.”

How would Jefferson describe the Vikings’ offense this season? “Very less predictable,” said the former LSU standout.

