Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 13 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 5

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Vikings -320 | Lions +250

Spread: Vikings -7.5

Total: 46.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +7000 | Lions NA

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Moneyline Predictions and Picks

Vikings -7.5

Under 46.5

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions News and Analysis

Minnesota Vikings Analysis

In an NFC North rivalry, the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, head to Detroit to square off against the winless Lions, a 19-17 Week 5 win matchup. Minnesota’s offense relies on the arm of Cousins, preferring a slightly pass-heavy approach, calling a 59%/41% pass-to-run ratio. Detroit, who ranks 28th in DVOA, per Football Outsiders, looks to be an ideal matchup for Cousins and a receiving corps featuring Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, who account for more than 48% of the Vikings’ target share and should be able to move the ball down the field with ease, while keeping a skewed time of possession, averaging more than 25 seconds per play. With Dalvin Cook out for the Week 13 matchup, look for Alexander Mattison to step into the lead back role and should play an integral role in a clock-killing situation.

On the road dating back to last season, the Vikings are 8-6 against the spread, posting a 6-8 record outright.

Detroit Lions Analysis

The hapless Detroit Lions are still searching for their first win, dropping a heartbreaking 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. With Jared Goff handling under center duties, the Lions are one of the more pass-friendly offenses in the league, using a 62%/38% pass-to-run play-calling ratio, and play at a more up-tempo offense, calling a play every 25.7 seconds, the 12th fastest. Goff appears to prefer tight end TJ Hockenson as the go-to target through the air, responsible for more than 20% of the Lions’ targets. With D’Andre Swift out of the Week 13 matchup, look for Jamaal Williams to step into a more prominent role and should see an uptick from a 45% share of carries in the backfield. The Lions should be able to put points on the board, facing a Vikings offense ranked 17th in DVOA, but a question remains firmly on the ability for the Lions offense to keep the matchup closer than a touchdown.

At home, the Lions are 5-7 against the spread, posting a 1-12 record outright.