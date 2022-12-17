Mitch Trubisky could start Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin is playing it coy as to who will be under center to start the game, as Mason Rudolph is also under consideration to start. We know that Kenny Pickett almost certainly won’t play due to a concussion. Trubisky came in for the injured Pickett last week and went 22 of 30 for 276 yards and a score but also had three passes intercepted. While Tomlin may not be telling anyone who will start, we know who top wide receiver Diontae Johnson wants to see behind center. He came out this week and flat-stated that he prefers Rudolph to get the start.