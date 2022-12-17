Mitch Trubisky could Start Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Coach Mike Tomlin is playing it coy as to who will be under center to start the game, as Mason Rudolph is also under consideration to start. We know that Kenny Pickett almost certainly won’t play due to a concussion. Trubisky came in for the injured Pickett last week and went 22 of 30 for 276 yards and a score but also had three passes intercepted. While Tomlin may not be telling anyone who will start, we know who top wide receiver Diontae Johnson wants to see behind center. He came out this week and flat-stated that he prefers Rudolph to get the start.
The Steelers are +3-point underdogs (-118) versus the Carolina Panthers this week and are +126 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 37.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.