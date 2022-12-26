MNF Chargers-Colts Preview: Indy Hoping to Play Spoiler

We’re looking to this Monday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers as what we’re watching tonight. The Chargers are in a position to clinch a playoff berth with a victory, as the Raiders and Patriots lost this weekend. Indy has nothing to play for, dropping four straight, so we’ll see Nick Foles under center for his first season start. At least it can’t get worse than blowing a 33-0 lead, right?

Chargers @ Colts Game Information

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Jonathan Taylor has packed it in for the season after suffering an injury early in last week’s game, setting up for a backfield of Zack Moss and Deon Jackson. Moss out-carried Jackson 24-13 last week in an unsuccessful attempt to kill the clock up 33, but a lot of it was also horrific game management and play calling. We’ll expect Moss to shoulder the load again and for Jackson to get some additional work through the air.

We’ve had two weeks to shake out how the Chargers’ receiving room would turn out after Joshua Palmer emerged with the surrounding injuries, and Keenan Allen convincingly led the charge. Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer garnered 14 and 11 targets, respectively, but Allen, with 23, showed he’ll be Justin Herbert’s most trusted option down the stretch.

Chargers @ Colts Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Chargers -4 (-110) | Colts +4 (-110)

Chargers -4 (-110) | Colts +4 (-110) Moneyline: Chargers (-205) | Colts (+172)

Chargers (-205) | Colts (+172) Total: Over 45.5 (-110) | Under 45.5 ( -110)

Picking this game is a tough call as the Chargers want to clinch a playoff berth, and the Colts want to play spoiler. We can’t forget about the magic of Nick Foles too. SBR shows that 66% of the wagers in this matchup are coming in on the Chargers’ side. That sounds about right, with Jonathan Taylor out and Foles being their third-string quarterback.

Additionally, the Colts were embarrassed last week, while the Chargers will be healthy, motivated, and have been sharp on defense over the past few weeks. Everything looks too good for the Chargers, so we’ll ride with Indy since the books clearly sniff out how attractive LA looks.

Chargers @ Colts Prop Picks on FanDuel

Keenan Allen OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-113) Keenan Allen anytime touchdown (+160)

anytime touchdown (+160) Zack Moss OVER 13.5 Rushing Attempts (-122)

OVER 13.5 Rushing Attempts (-122) Michael Pittman Jr. UNDER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

UNDER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-113) Nick Foles to NOT throw an Interception (-102)

Since returning from injury, Keenan Allen has gone over this number in four of the past five weeks and over 85 yards in each of the last three weeks. He’s combined for 23 targets over the past two with a fully healthy receiving corps surrounding him, making us not concerned about any sort of shrinking role. The veteran wideout led the NFL in red zone targets from Weeks 11-15, so we also find value in his touchdown prop at +160. Last week, the Colts allowed a combined 280 yards to Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborn, so we’ll look for Allen to reach 61 and a score.

The recipe for the Colts has to be to keep the ball out of Justin Herbert’s hands as much as possible, making us confident in this being a prime opportunity for a high-volume game for Zack Moss. He was efficient last week in turning 24 carries into 81 yards, and even though a 24-carry repeat game is unlikely, we’re confident in him reaching 15.

Michael Pittman Jr. has gone under this number in three straight games after a combined 29 targets, only resulting in 137 yards. We look for the Colts’ staff to try to keep the ball out of Foles’s hands as much as possible and establish the ground game early, so we don’t expect the targets to be as high tonight. We’ll correlate that with Foles not throwing an interception at nearly even money, as he’s done well protecting the football throughout his career, and the Chargers don’t feature any sort of ball-hawking secondary.