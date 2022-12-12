MNF Patriots-Cardinals Preview: Stevenson's Night Awaits

The Monday Night Football matchup has the Arizona Cardinals hosting the New England Patriots in the desert. The 6-6 Patriots sit at .500, on the outside looking in for the AFC’s final Wild Card spot heading into tonight, while the 4-8 Cardinals might already be looking ahead to next season.

Patriots @ Cardinals Game Information

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

The injured Jakobi Meyers headlines the injury report, leaving Mac Jones without his top receiver. We project Nelson Agholor to slot in as the WR1, but Rhamondre Stevenson will be the top target. DeVante Parker led the WR room in snaps last week by a wide gap with his 87% snap share, and tonight provides an opportunity to build chemistry with his quarterback.

Arizona will be down another starting offensive lineman, with guard Rashaad Coward dealing with a chest injury, on their already injury-riddled line, and the hopes of wide receiver Rondale Moore coming back have been squashed.

Patriots @ Cardinals Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Patriots -2.5 (-105) | Cardinals +2.5 (-115)

Patriots -2.5 (-105) | Cardinals +2.5 (-115) Moneyline: Patriots (-130) | Cardinals (+110)

Patriots (-130) | Cardinals (+110) Total: Over 43.5 (-115) | Under 43.5 (-105)

Neither team is inspiring, so we’ll ride with the side with more to play for. After losing two games to top-end teams, Bill Belichick will have his crew ready to play on a mini-bye. Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury need to be on the same page against a Patriots’ defense that can make things difficult.

Patriots @ Cardinals Prop Picks on FanDuel

Hopkins UNDER 75.5 Receiving Yards (-110) | Henry ATDS (+330)

Stevenson OVER 35.5 Rec. Yards (-110) | Over 4.5 Receptions (-146)

Given what we saw last week, we’re looking to fade DeAndre Hopkins. While Hopkins went over 75.5 yards in Week 13, he was targeted only six times in Hollywood Brown’s return after averaging nearly 11 targets per game without the injured Brown.

Rhamondre Stevenson will be the RB1 and WR1 tonight, and we see immense value in his pass-catching props. Over the past six games, he has exceeded 34.5 yards four times while averaging 6.5 receptions per outing. Without Meyers, we’re bullish on Stevenson as the offense’s focal point.

Hunter Henry has been underwhelming, but the Cardinals do not defend opposing tight ends well. They’ve allowed the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns (9) to tight ends this season. Jonnu Smith at +500 to find the endzone is enticing, but Henry is the safer play, given his red-zone role.