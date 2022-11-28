MNF Player Props: Heating Up on Matty Ice

Our third straight 3-2 set of picks lead us into Monday Night Football. Thanksgiving Thursday brought us some plus money in our pockets, pushing our record over the past four games to 14-6.

While this might not be a headliner type of matchup tonight, with a pair of teams well under .500 hooking up, our prop picks take plenty of shine. For what the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts lack in excitement, we’ll bring our big lights game looking for our first perfect 5-0 set of picks in a few weeks.

QB Matt Ryan Over 233.5 Pass Yards (-110)

It’s been a rollercoaster of a first year in Indianapolis for Matt Ryan. The veteran pass-thrower was benched after a Week 7 loss to division rival, the Tennessee Titans. At the time, it was thought Ryan would ride the pine the rest of the season as Indy was set to go with rookie Sam Ehlinger. Head coach Frank Reich getting fired a few weeks later changed that trajectory. Ehlinger’s struggles, coupled with new bench boss Jeff Saturday taking the reins, gave the former Falcon a new lease on life.

Ryan’s return, along with a new voice in Saturday, seemed to spark the Colts, as Indy is coming off two fantastic games. They took the NFL’s top team to the limit, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by just a single point last week after getting a W over the Las Vegas Raiders two games ago.

Matty Ice had one of his best games of the year against Vegas. Ryan threw for 222 yards on a ridiculous 75% completion rate while passing for a touchdown and running in another. The former third overall pick’s 109.5 QB rating for that game was one of his best this season.

On the year, Ryan has gone over this needed number five times, including a stretch of four straight weeks in October. Over his past six games, the 37-year-old has passed for 279 yards per game and has had more than 20 completions in seven straight. Keep those completions in mind when checking out our honorable mentions below.

Ryan should keep his recent success going against a Steelers defense that does not defend the pass well. Pittsburgh is giving up the second-most pass yards in the NFL at 272.1 per game. They are also allowing the fifth most attempts at 36.4 a week. The black and yellow also have the sixth-fewest sacks this season, so Mr. Ryan should have plenty of time to find his receivers tonight.

Teams are choosing to load up on the pass because Pitt has one of the better run defenses in football. The Steelers rank sixth in both ground yards per game (103.4) and yards per carry (3.9) allowed.

7 Bullets Why Matt Ryan Goes Over 233.5 Pass Yards

The Steelers have allowed Over 233.5 passing yards in 2 of their last 3 games.

The Steelers have allowed Over 233.5 passing yards in 4 of their last 5 games.

The Steelers have allowed Over 233.5 passing yards in 8 of 10 games (80%) this season.

The Steelers have allowed 279.0 passing yards per game over their last 3 games.

The Steelers have allowed 268.2 passing yards per game over their last 5 games.

Matt Ryan is averaging 263.6 passing yards per game over his last 5 games.

Matt Ryan is averaging 271.4 passing yards per game this season.

