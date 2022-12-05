MNF Player Props: Keeping Kamara Contained

After four straight 3-2 performances, we dipped below .500 for our Thursday Night picks, going 2-3 in the Bills-Pats game. That said, our featured selection of Rhamondre Stevenson going under his rushing total cashed in. Despite the mediocre showing, we’re still strong at 22-13 over the past month plus.

As we march into December, those divisional matchups mean even more as we inch toward the playoffs. Tonight’s NFC South clash is no different as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can get to .500 with a win against a team Tom Brady has not had a ton of success against, the New Orleans Saints.

All odds and props are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

RB Alvin Kamara Under 83.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards (-115)

The Saints’ offense has centered around their ultra-talented running back for some time now, and while they will try and deploy him to have a chance against the Bucs, this isn’t the best matchup for Alvin Kamara.

Tampa has done a great job against opposing running backs this season. In fact, they’ve done the best job against pass catchers out of the backfield. The Bucs have given up just 194 receiving yards to RBs this year, which is the lowest total of any team in the NFL. Their 36 passes allowed to opposing backs is the second-lowest number in the league, which goes well with the rest of the D.

Tampa’s secondary has been getting the job done in general all year. At just 192 pass yards allowed per game, the Bucs rank fifth in the league. A big reason has been their ability to pressure the quarterback, which has resulted in the third-most sacks in the league at 36.

The Bucs have also been one of the better run defenses in recent years and continue to do a solid job at containing the ground game. While not in the same range as the past few seasons, Tampa’s D has still given up the 12th-fewest rushing yards this year.

The Saints’ offense has stalled as a whole lately, being held to 13 or fewer points in three of their past four, including getting shutout by the San Francisco 49ers last week. Kamara managed just 50 yards from scrimmage in that game and just 13 rushing. It was the third time in four games the former Tennessee Volunteer went well under this rushing+receving total.

Going under this total has not only been happening recently but in Kamara’s most recent meetings with these Bucs. In two games against the division rival last year, the 27-year-old averaged just 54.5 total yards and went under our total in both contests.

5 Bullets Why Alvin Kamara Does Not Goes Over 83.5 Scrimmage Yards

The Buccaneers have allowed Over 30.5 receiving yards to an opposing RB in just 1 of 11 games (9%) this season.

Alvin Kamara has not rushed for Over 48.5 yards in any of his last 3 games.

Alvin Kamara has rushed for Over 48.5 yards in just 1 of his last 5 games.

Alvin Kamara is averaging just 27.0 rushing yards per game over his last 3 games.

Alvin Kamara is averaging just 34.6 rushing yards per game over his last 5 games.

Honorable Mentions: Leonard Fournette Over 37.5 Rushing Yards (-115), Andy Dalton Under 215.5 Passing Yards (-125), Rachaad White Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-111), Tom Brady Under 0.5 Interceptions (-139)

