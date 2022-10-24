MNF Player Props: Patriots Should Stick to the Ground Game

Monday Night Football brings the bright lights back to Foxborough as the New England Patriots play host to the Chicago Bears. The Pats come in 3-3 in the basement of the AFC East, while Chicago is 2-4, second-to-last in the NFC North.

While New England will welcome back their starting quarterback, find out why we think they should keep the ball out of Mac Jones’s hands and stick to the run game. All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 63.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

The Patriots have a few reasons to keep the ball on the ground on Monday night which will benefit Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson has been a focal point of the offense and the feature back for the Pats this year.

The Oklahoma alum has gone over the 63 yard-mark in his past four games, averaging 94 yards per game over that span. Stevenson has also hit double-digit carries in each of those games. He will get to keep it up against a poor Chicago rushing defense.

The Bears rank 31st in the NFL, allowing 163 yards on the ground per game. Chicago is also in the bottom ten giving up 4.8 yards per carry, and has allowed the most first downs via the run in the league. No team has had more rushing attempts against them this season than Chicago.

QB Mac Jones Under 215.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Mac Jones has been on the shelf since Week 4 after suffering an ankle injury in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year man out of Alabama returned to practice this week and went full board on Friday before taking the first team reps on Saturday.

All signs point to him suiting up on Monday night.

Jones may want to push his return back a week as he will go up against a ferocious Bears pass defense. Chicago has given up the third-fewest yards through the air allowing just 178.7 per game. The Bears have also given up the least pass attempts (17.7) per game through their first six weeks.

Getting to the endzone via the pass has not been an easy task against this D, either. The Bears have given up the second-least pass TDs, allowing just four this year. If that’s not enough, Chicago also boasts the eighth-lowest QB rating to opposing pivots.

The 15th pick from the 2021 draft may show some rust on Monday night, and a setback is not out of the question when returning from any injury. Jones averaged just 200 yards in four night games over his career. Tonight should be rainy in Foxborough; not always the best weather for an air attack.

The Pats will be better served to keep the rock out of the hands of their quarterback and into the hands of their running back. That game plan fits our props plan to a tee.

Honorable Mentions: DeVante Parker Under 29.5 Receiving Yards (-113), Mac Jones Under 1.5 Touchdown Passes (-138), Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown (-150), Rhamondre Stevenson Over 81.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards (-114)