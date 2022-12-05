MNF Player Props: Run Rachaad Run

After four straight 3-2 performances, we dipped below .500 for our Thursday Night picks, going 2-3 in the Bills-Pats game. That said, our featured selection of Rhamondre Stevenson going under his rushing total cashed in. Despite the mediocre showing, we’re still strong at 22-13 over the past month plus.

As we march into December, those divisional matchups mean even more as we inch toward the playoffs. Tonight’s NFC South clash is no different as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can get to .500 with a win against a team Tom Brady has not had a ton of success against, the New Orleans Saints.

All odds and props are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

RB Rachaad White Over 40.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Not only has Rachaad White been a pleasant surprise in his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he is making a case to become the lead back. Even before starting for the injured Leonard Fournette in Tampa’s Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns, White was pushing himself into the conversation with his play. Before his 14-carry, 64-yard performance last week, White put up his first career 100-yard game.

While sharing carries with Fournette in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, Rachaad went off for 105 yards on a game-high 22 carries. Both numbers were also career-bests for White. Fournette was no slouch in that one either, as he ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. This game showed Tampa has the ability to unleash a two-headed rushing attack and not rely so heavily on Tom Brady’s arm. There’s good reason to stick to that approach against this Saints’ defense.

New Orleans is much better against the pass this season than the run. The Saints rank eighth in the league, giving up under 200 yards per game through the air, while also sitting eighth with 14 touchdown passes allowed.

On the ground is another story. The Saints haven’t been all that effective in stopping the run, allowing almost 130 yards per game, which puts them in the league’s bottom 10.

Tampa will be best served to deploy the same type of gameplan they mapped out for that home win against Seattle a few weeks ago. Getting both backs involved and dominating on the ground will not only be their path to another victory but to our overs on both Fournette (see honorable mentions) and White.

7 Bullets Why Rachaad White Goes Over 40.5 Scrimmage Yards

The Saints have allowed Over 40.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in 2 of their last 3 games.

The Saints have allowed Over 40.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in 4 of their last 5 games.

The Saints have allowed Over 40.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in 11 of 12 games (92%) this season.

Rachaad White has rushed for Over 40.5 yards in 2 straight 3 games.

The Saints have allowed 113.0 rushing yards per game to RBs over their last 3 games.

Rachaad White is averaging 65.3 rushing yards per game over his last 3 games.

Rachaad White is averaging 47.8 rushing yards per game over his last 5 games.

Honorable Mentions: Leonard Fournette Over 37.5 Rushing Yards (-115), Andy Dalton Under 215.5 Passing Yards (-125), Alvin Kamara Under 83.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards (-115), Tom Brady Under 0.5 Interceptions (-139)

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.