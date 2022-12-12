MNF Player Props: Sticking it to Stevenson

We’re clocking in after our third straight 2-3 night, which followed four consecutive 3-2 performances. We just missed our feature prop by a measly three rushing yards on Monday night. Despite a few sub .500 sets lately, we’re still solid over the past few months with a 26-19 mark.

This edition of Monday Night Football allows the Arizona Cardinals to play a little spoiler as they host the New England Patriots, who are very much in play in the AFC postseason picture.

All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson Under 75.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

We’re going back to the well with a player prop we cashed a few weeks back. Rhamondre Stevenson has not made a huge impact on the ground of late. The 24-year-old has not had a 100-yard game since a Week 5 blowout win over the Detroit Lions.

Since his 161-yard game over Detroit, Stevenson has not even reached 80 yards and went over our prop number just once. In that win over the Cleveland Browns, a week after their game against Detroit, he narrowly went over the number with 76 yards on the ground.

It’s not like the Pats have been using Rhamondre as a workhorse either, as the former Oklahoma Sooner has only seen a 20-carry game once this year, his big game over the Lions.

Matching up with the Cardinals is not where Stevenson should turn things around. Arizona has shown to be one of the better run defenses in the league. The Cards are in the top ten in ground yards allowed per game and have seen the fourth-fewest attempts against.

Part of the reason for facing the run less is Arizona’s shoddy secondary. The Cardinals have the eighth-worst pass defense, giving up over 245 yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks are completing nearly 70 percent of their passes against ‘Zona, the second-highest mark in the NFL.

Like Pats’ quarterback, Mac Jones said, “throw the [expletive] ball, the quick game sucks.” We couldn’t agree more, Mac, and expect New England to deploy this kind of gameplan, which limits Stevenson’s opportunities on the ground.

10 Bullets Why Rhamondre Stevenson Goes Under 75.5 Rushing Yards

The Cardinals have not allowed Over 75.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in any of their last 3 games.

The Cardinals have allowed Over 75.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in just 2 of their last 5 games.

The Cardinals have allowed Over 75.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in just 3 of 12 games (25%) this season.

Rhamondre Stevenson has not rushed for Over 75.5 yards in any of his last 3 games.

Rhamondre Stevenson has not rushed for Over 75.5 yards in any of his last 5 games.

Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for Over 75.5 yards in just 8% (1/12) of games this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 65.0 rushing yards per game to RBs over their last 3 games.

Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging just 38.7 rushing yards per game over his last 3 games.

Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging just 49.4 rushing yards per game over his last 5 games.

Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging just 61.2 rushing yards per game this season.

Honorable Mentions: Mac Jones Over 227.5 Passing Yards (-110), James Conner Under 59.5 Rushing Yards (-110), Hunter Henry Over 29.5 Receiving Yards (-110), DeAndre Hopkins Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

