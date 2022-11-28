MNF Player Props: Taylor-Made For a Tough Night

Our third straight 3-2 set of picks lead us into Monday Night Football. Thanksgiving Thursday brought us some plus money in our pockets, pushing our record over the past four games to 14-6. While this might not be a headliner type of matchup tonight, with a pair of teams well under .500 meeting, our prop picks take plenty of shine. For what the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts lack in excitement, we’ll bring our bright lights game looking for the first perfect 5-0 set of picks in a few weeks.

RB Jonathan Taylor Under 89.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

It has not been the kind of year we’re used to seeing from Jonathan Taylor. Just a season removed from leading the league in rushing with a ridiculous 1,811 yards, almost 600 more than any other back, he may have trouble hitting the century mark this year.

With Taylor’s struggles and health have gone the Colts’ season. The former Wisconsin Badger was hurt in Indy’s Week 4 loss to division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, when he suffered an ankle sprain. Taylor missed the next two games and was also held out of the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots.

While JT has started to turn things around in the past two weeks averaging over 115 yards over that span, he did most of his damage against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago when he went off for 147. Before that, Taylor went five straight weeks without running for at least 77 yards in a game.

The 23-year-old cannonball is putting up a career-low 4.6 yards per carry clip and his three fumbles lost on the season is already a personal high with still six games to play. It won’t get any better against a steel wall of a defense in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers’ D has been one of the few things keeping them in games this lost season. Pittsburgh ranks sixth, allowing just 103.4 yards per game, and is tied for the third-lowest yard per-carry mark at 3.9 a clip. The black and yellow have also done an excellent job keeping running backs out of the endzone allowing just six touchdown runs, the third-best mark in football.

Conversely, Steel City has been awful against the pass. Pittsburgh is giving up the second-most pass yards in the NFL at 272.1 per game and is also allowing the fifth most attempts at 36.4 a week. Opposing offenses are certainly scheming their game plan around Pitt’s unbalanced defense.

5 Bullets Why Jonathan Taylor Does Not Goes Over 89.5 Rushing Yards

The Steelers have not allowed Over 89.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in any of their last 8 games.

The Steelers have allowed Over 89.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in just 1 of 10 games (10%) this season.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for Over 89.5 yards in just 1 of his last 8 games.

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for Over 89.5 yards in just 25% (2/8) of games this season.

The Steelers have allowed 62.0 rushing yards per game to RBs over their last 3 games.

Honorable Mentions: Matt Ryan Over 19.5 Pass Completions (-138), Michael Pittman Jr. Over 68.5 Receiving Yards (-115), Kenny Pickett Under 213.5 Passing Yards (-110), Matt Ryan Over 233.5 Pass Yards (-110)

