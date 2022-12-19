MNF Rams-Packers Preview: LA Strikes Gold Twice with Baker?

When the NFL schedule was released in May, many, including myself, had tonight circled as a matchup that likely would determine the seeding atop the NFC playoff picture. The Los Angeles Rams are defending Super Bowl champs, and the Green Bay Packers were among the NFC favorites.

If you said this would be a matchup of the Baker Mayfield-led Rams against the 5-8 Packers, I’d wonder if alternate universes are indeed real. Well, here we are, as these two clubs face off in the Frozen Tundra with feels-like temperatures in the single digits as neither team has anything to play for.

Rams @ Packers Game Information

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Before Baker’s 98-yard miraculous fourth-quarter drive to lift the Rams last Thursday, Sean McVay’s team looked lifeless. Now they have a bit of bite to them with a sense of unknown. Green Bay’s defense allows the third-most rushing yards per game compared to the fourth-fewest allowed passing yards, so we’re expecting Cam Akers to get the call early and often.

Green Bay’s Aaron Jones was pulled off the injury report after being limited in practice most of the week, opening up the window for a heavy dosage despite LA’s quality run defense. Romeo Doubs will re-enter the receiving rotation tonight for his first game since Week 9, raising questions about what the depth chart will look like.

Rookie Christian Watson has been balling, Allen Lazard is a valuable piece, and Randall Cobb has a decade’s worth of chemistry with his quarterback, so it feels like Doubs will have to re-earn his role.

Rams @ Packers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Rams +7.5 (-115) | Packers -7.5 (-105)

Rams +7.5 (-115) | Packers -7.5 (-105) Moneyline: Rams (+275) | Packers (-340)

Rams (+275) | Packers (-340) Total: Over 39.5 (-105) | Under 39.5 (-115)

This line opened at Packers -8 and has only dropped half a point, with the handle being split basically down the middle, according to SBR. The Rams essentially are coming off of a bye as they haven’t played in eleven days, and it will be good to acclimate Mayfield into McVay’s scheme further.

But let’s not pretend he wasn’t waived by the Panthers two weeks ago. While their record doesn’t suggest it, the Packers are a much better team with a former MVP quarterback that has noticeably stronger weapons. Green Bay will be used to the frigid temperatures, so we’ll lay the points.

Rams @ Packers Prop Picks on FanDuel

Cam Akers OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Ben Skowronek OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Tyler Higbee UNDER 26.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Christian Watson OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Getting Akers established on the ground early needs to be the number one priority for McVay to keep his thin team in this game. Akers isn’t any sort of star, but Green Bay has struggled against the run, so it just makes sense to feed him rather than forcing it with Mayfield, regardless of heroics.

The only thing Mayfield had going was his connection with Ben Skowronek, who recorded seven receptions for 89 yards. We expect the connection to carry over, well, for 31 yards at least.

Green Bay defends tight ends very well, allowing the second-fewest yards per game to the position group. Tyler Higbee has combined for four receptions and 25 yards over the past three weeks, so we’ll fade him once more in an unfavorable matchup.

Watson has gone over 48.5 receiving yards in four straight weeks and has averaged nearly seven targets per game in the process. He also has the game-breaking potential to surpass this total in a single reception, giving us confidence in the rookie tonight.