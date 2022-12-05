MNF Saints-Buccaneers Preview: Animosity Returns

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup features the underwhelming NFC South as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints square off. The Bucs sit in first place in the division, but all four teams are within a game and a half of each other, and they all have losing records.

Saints @ Buccaneers Game Information

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Since Tom Brady headed to Tampa, there has been an extra bite to these Saints-Buccaneers games. Brady has gone 1-4 against New Orleans in the regular season, with Tampa Tom’s lone victory coming in Week 2 of this season, where tensions flared with Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore.

We’d love to see them battle again if Lattimore (questionable) suits up. Plenty of crucial injuries must be monitored, including Leonard Fournette, who practiced but remains questionable. Expect him to play, which questions whether Rachaad White remains RB1.

Saints @ Buccaneers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Saints +3 (-105) | Buccaneers -3 (-115)

Saints +3 (-105) | Buccaneers -3 (-115) Moneyline: Saints (+152) | Buccaneers (-180)

Saints (+152) | Buccaneers (-180) Total: Over 41.5 (-104) | Under 41.5 (-118)

This line opened at Buccaneers -6 and moved down despite 54% of the wagers on the Buccaneers. The Bucs are up and down, while the Saints were held scoreless last week. We like Tampa as the better team and with a prime opportunity to separate themselves in the division.

Saints @ Buccaneers Prop Picks on FanDuel

Alvin Kamara UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards

Chris Godwin OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards

Rachaad White OVER Rushing Yards

A big part of the Saints’ offensive woes last week was a dreadful game from Alvin Kamara, who had two critical fumbles, with one on the goal line. Look for a healthy Mark Ingram to get the bulk of the carries over Kamara, who has rushed for fewer than 47.5 yards in the last four games.

As much as we’d like to tout Evans, taking the OVER on Chris Godwin is a much safer play. Godwin has exceeded this mark in three of his last four weeks while averaging eleven targets per game over his previous five outings. The opportunities will be there for Godwin to have a strong game.

There is no official prop on either Tampa Bay running back, as Fournette’s questionable status is holding the sportsbooks back, but we’re bullish on White. His prop will be on the lower end. Last week, he saw a whopping 90% of snaps, establishing White as a featured part of their offense.