MNF Steelers-Colts Preview: Year of the Underdog

This is a pretty ugly matchup on Monday Night Football as the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers will head into Indiana to take on the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts, so gambling on this game will be the draw for many.

We couldn’t find any old Jeff Saturday tweets that trash the Steelers to insert a little animosity into this game, but at the end of the day, this is a faceoff between two losing teams that are going nowhere this season, so you better make a deposit into that betting account before kickoff.

Steelers @ Colts Game Information

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Both teams are coming in relatively healthy, especially Pittsburgh, but Indy’s Kwity Paye is out, and two D-linemen, DeForest Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue, are questionable. Each contributes to a strong rush defense that could be in jeopardy as Najee Harris finally has shown life out of the backfield, totaling 189 yards on the ground over the past two games.

Steelers @ Colts Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Steelers +2.5 (-105) | Colts -2.5 (-115)

Steelers +2.5 (-105) | Colts -2.5 (-115) Moneyline: Steelers (+122) | Colts (-144)

Steelers (+122) | Colts (-144) Total: Over 39.5 (-110) | Under 39.5 (-110)

We get the feeling the books are baiting us by giving the Colts out as less than a field-goal favorite, resulting in them seeing 63% of the wagers. Indy is coming off a game where they nearly knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Steelers are coming off their heartbreaker against the Bengals.

It’s hard to pick a side in this one, but this has been the year of the dog, so we’ll favor the points with the Steelers in this one as Kenny Pickett looks to be hitting a groove and the public is all over the Colts.

Steelers @ Colts Game Picks on FanDuel

Pat Freiermuth OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Matt Ryan OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-122)

Michael Pittman Jr. OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Jonathan Taylor UNDER 85.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Freiermuth has surpassed this prop in three of his last four games while totaling 35 targets over that stretch (8.75 targets per game). With the rapport he builds with Kenny Pickett and the Colts’ poor tight-end defense, we like his chances to go over his receiving prop.

Matt Ryan has thrown nine interceptions this season in nine games, while Pittsburgh has forced 12 interceptions in ten games, tied for third-most in football going into Week 12. Getting Ryan to throw an INT at -122 feels like a bargain, so we’ll look to buy this prop.

Pittman has only gone over his prop mark once over his last five games, but he has an optimal matchup against the Steelers’ pass defense that’s allowed the second most passing yards per game this season. He’s averaged eight targets per game over his past five while averaging 52 yards in the process, so we’ll roll the dice on his over against a poor pass defense.

Jonathan Taylor has only gone over 85.5 yards this season twice, and he saw at least 22 carries each time. Pittsburgh’s strength is their run defense, and they are rolling right now, only allowing a combined 91 yards over the past two weeks. We’re not saying JT will have a poor game by any means, but 85.5 yards is a high bar to meet.