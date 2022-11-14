The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles welcome the Washington Commanders into South Philly for Monday Night Football under the lights. This was shaping up to be the return of Carson Wentz after his rocky departure, but due to injury Taylor Heinicke has retaken the reins.

The way he’s playing, Heinicke might not give them back. The questionable relationship between Wentz and Jalen Hurts has been well-documented, with the latter showing he is the future of the Eagles franchise, a throne everyone thought Wentz would rule for a decade-plus.

Commanders @ Eagles Game Information

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Tonight will be the second time these two teams meet this season, with the first contest back in Week 3 coming in a 24-8 victory for the Eagles. DeVonta Smith took the game by storm with 169 yards and a score, while the defense sacked Wentz a staggering nine times.

Washington was hopeful that Chase Young would be able to make his season debut tonight, but he doesn’t appear ready. They’ll get Jahan Dotson back in the lineup for the first time since Week 4. Philly’s been very healthy all season but will be without their starting nickel corner, Avonte Maddox.

Commanders @ Eagles Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Eagles -10.5 (-115) | Commanders +10.5 (-105)

Eagles -10.5 (-115) | Commanders +10.5 (-105) Moneyline: Eagles (-550) | Commanders (+410)

Eagles (-550) | Commanders (+410) Total: Over 43.5 (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

Halfway through the season, the Eagles are the most complete team in football, with no noticeable holes holding them back. Washington has played well of late, winning three of their last four, but we like the Eagles to be 9-0 come Tuesday while covering the 10.5 in the process.

Commanders @ Eagles Game Picks on FanDuel

Hurts OVER 240.5 Passing Yards (-110) | OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-106)

Hurts 300+ Passing Yds, 3+ Passing TDs (+650)

Hurts UNDER 42.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Samuel OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Hurts has gone over 238.5 passing yards in three of his last four games while registering at least two passing touchdowns in the previous three games. In Week 3, we saw Hurts go for 340 yards and a score, so we like the chances of Hurts eclipsing his passing yards and touchdowns props.

Hurts is one of the league’s best QBs at running the rock, but he’s gone under his prop number in five of the last six weeks while only attempting 20 rushes over the previous three weeks. He hasn’t run the ball much since he hasn’t needed to, which the point spread suggests will be the case.

Curtis Samuel has the highest snap% of all Commanders’ receivers out of the slot, which bodes well for him given the Eagles’ injury situation. Samuel will have the advantage over backup Josiah Scott, and he’s gone over 40 yards in seven of nine games this season, so we like his odds tonight.