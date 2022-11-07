Monday Night Football: Ravens Unfazed By Injuries

The depleted 5-3 Baltimore Ravens travel to face the 3-5 New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is coming off a much-needed 24-0 dismantling of the Las Vegas Raiders, while a mini-bye week for Baltimore did not cure their injury bug.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the year while running back Gus Edwards is not expected to play, and tight end Mark Andrews has been officially ruled out for tonight.

Ravens @ Saints Game Information

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Baltimore could be undefeated as their three losses have come by 11 points combined, all aided by horrific fourth-quarter collapses. Lamar Jackson can only do so much as his RB1, WR1, and TE1 will all be sidelined tonight. But that’s why he’s fighting for such a lucrative contract.

The Saints are dealing with their injuries, as star CB Marshon Lattimore is out while Michael Thomas is done for the season. Offensive reinforcements could be on the way in Jarvis Landry (questionable), but we won’t hold our breath until the wideout is officially active.

Ravens @ Saints Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Ravens -1.5 (-108) | Saints +1.5 (-112)

Ravens -1.5 (-108) | Saints +1.5 (-112) Moneyline: Ravens (-120) | Saints (+102)

Ravens (-120) | Saints (+102) Total: Over 46.5 (-110) | Under 46.5 (-110)

Questions surrounding how viable the Ravens are as a road favorite with all their missing pieces are understandable. Still, they handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, with Edwards playing 21% of snaps, Bateman 17%, and Andrews 10%.

New Orleans impressed with their shutout of the Oakland Raiders last week. Of course, with their collapse yesterday, the Raiders proved that they aren’t a very good football team, and the Saints still only have three wins last time I checked. Baltimore is in a solid position to win and cover the spread.

Ravens @ Saints Game Picks on FanDuel

Jackson OVER 58.5 Rush Yards (-110)

Jackson Longest Rush OVER 18.5 Yards (-108)

Kamara OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-122)

Duvernay OVER 42.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Jackson lacks playmakers around him; his most reliable weapon is his legs. He’s gone over 58 rushing yards in six of eight games this season, and Lamar’s longest rush has gone over 18.5 yards in three of his last four games.

With quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, and Marcus Mariota having long rushes of around the 18.5-yard mark against the Saints defense this season, we have confidence in Jackson to clear that number.

Alvin Kamara’s receiving utilization has been through the roof lately, and we’re not overly concerned about Landry’s potential insertion threatening that. The running back eclipsed 55 yards receiving yards in three of his last four games while garnering 34 targets (8.5 per game).

Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay has only eclipsed 42.5 yards in three of eight games (42 yards twice) this season , but Rashod Bateman is out, the WR2 in DeMarcus Robinson is questionable, and Mark Andrews is out. In addition, New Orleans will be without their number one corner.

A lot has been made about Isaiah Likely’s potential workload, but New Orleans has defended the tight end spot exceptionally well this season which should result in more looks for Duvernay.