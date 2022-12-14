MVP Quarterbacks Lead Way in NFL

With their 48-22 win over the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 12-1. They became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season behind 294 total yards and three touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, who had another great game to continue his stellar campaign.

His rushing touchdown was his tenth of 2022, as Hurts joins Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks with double-digit rushing scores in multiple seasons, and he’s the first to do so in consecutive years.

In addition to his ten rushing touchdowns, Hurts has thrown for 3,157 yards and 22 TDs. He’s the fourth player in NFL history with 3,000-plus passing yards, at least 20 touchdown passes, and double-digit rushing scores. The other three are Newton (twice), Kyler Murray, and Kordell Stewart.

Similar to Hurts, what makes Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen so dangerous is his dual-threat ability from the shotgun. In Buffalo’s tenth win, 20-12 over the New York Jets, Allen found the end zone as a runner and a passer. It was his 24th game with a passing and rushing TD, the fourth most all-time.

You know who else is good at quarterbacking? Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chief threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns as KC won their tenth game, 34-28, over the Denver Broncos. It was the 24th game in which Mahomes had 300-plus passing yards, and at least three TD passes to move ahead of Dan Marino for the most through six seasons.

Mahomes also went over the 4,000-yard plateau (4,160 yards) and joined Peyton Manning as the only players to throw for 4,000 yards in five of their first six seasons in the NFL.

You can make the case that Hurts (-165 to win MVP), Mahomes (+200), and Allen (+1800) are the three most valuable players in the NFL.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, many believed the Jags were adding a future MVP. He had a rocky rookie campaign, and some doubters emerged, but he’s been much improved in his sophomore season, which shouldn’t be a surprise.

Lawrence led Jax to an upset win over the division-rival first-place Tennessee Titans. The Clemson product threw for 358 yards and accounted for four scores (three passing) to become the youngest player with 350-plus passing yards, three touchdown passes, and a rushing score in a game.