NASCAR NFL Predictions: Who are Buescher, Reddick & Stenhouse Jr. Backing This Season

While the National Football League and NASCAR may be on two completely different planes in the sports universe, they have more in common than you might think.

NFL & NASCAR Not So Different

Is there that much difference between a safety violently crashing into a wide receiver across the middle and a stock car slamming into a wall? A running back blowing up a would-be tackler just beyond the line isn’t so different than, say, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. bumping back and forth around a tricky turn.

Both sports feature high-energy collisions, top-level concentration, focus, and, most importantly, tailgating. The track and the gridiron have deep Southern roots, with much of both sports identities embedded in Americana.

While the make-up of a race car driver and a quarterback may be very different, such parallels between the two sports got us thinking of testing out just how close they might be. What better way to do that than asking some of NASCAR’s finest their thoughts on the upcoming NFL season.

You can see the video right here, but we’ll also give you the breakdown of their picks below.

Haley and Larson Staying in Their Lane

While Justin Haley and Kyle Larson are more stay-in-your-lane kind of guys, who can blame them? NASCAR takes ultimate focus and concentration. While Haley only tunes in for the Super Bowl, Larson is too busy racing to a sweep at Watkins Glen this past weekend to make football picks. Their fellow pedal-to-the-metalists, though, were all too happy to talk a little pigskin.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a Tom Brady Guy

Going with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is never a bad idea. The GOAT, of course, brought Tampa a Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs back in 2020.

Despite a questionable preseason hiatus, Brady is back, and the oddsmakers like his chances of returning to the big game. The Buccaneers are the favorites to take the NFC Championship at +340 and have the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at +750.

If you’re a big Brady fan like Stenhouse, there’s even more value for him to win this year’s NFL MVP. The three-time Most Valuable Player is tied for second on FanDuel’s oddsboard at +800 to bring home a fourth trophy.

Stenhouse Jr. also has a soft spot for the home squad and shares some love for our next driver’s selection.

Chris Buescher’s Caution Flag on Carolina

Not a huge shock that a driver from the oval is a fan or at least leans toward the Carolina Panthers. The Carolinas are certainly NASCAR country.

While Chris Buescher isn’t screaming Carolina’s case from the Colonial-style rooftops, he is cautiously backing the Cats. With a quarterback like Baker Mayfield, the cautious approach is probably the way to go.

Today, Mayfield was named the starting QB for when Carolina meets his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1. Time will tell if the former Brown holds the job throughout the season, but he has his Panthers favored on September 11th.

Carolina comes in as a -1.5-point home favorite and is -118 on the moneyline when they host the Deshaun Watson-less Browns in a couple of weeks.

Tyler Reddick Rides with the Broncos

It’s tough not to like what the Denver Broncos did this offseason, and Tyler Reddick is ready to giddy up with these wild horses. While he may not be quite ready to mimic Russell Wilson’s Let’s Ride behind-the-scenes hype video that has quickly become the NFL meme of the summer…

…the NASCAR driver is saddling up with the AFC West squad and their new superstar quarterback.

Wilson could very well make a run at the MVP in his first season in Denver. The former Seahawk has the seventh-shortest odds to take home the award at +1400.

Russ will have to cook the toughest division in football to push the Broncos to the promised land. Despite relatively low odds of +260, Denver sits behind both the Kansas City Chiefs (+155) and Los Angeles Chargers (+255) to win the West.

The 13th-ranked man in NASCAR’s Cup Series standings isn’t too worried about any other team in the AFC but has his eye on the Los Angeles Rams. Reddick sees the defending champs as a threat to repeat. LA is favored to win their division at +125 but tied for third at +500 to take 2022’s NFC title.

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook