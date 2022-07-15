Ndamukong Suh Drawing Interest From Vikings and Raiders

Free agent nose tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly garnered interest from the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders. Suh spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Buccaneers. While it has been years since Suh played at an All-Pro level, he proved that he can still be a solid contributor during his time in Tampa. He recorded six sacks in each of the last two seasons and had a combined 32 quarterback hits. As long as he is healthy, the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro can still make an impact on the field.

Vikings and Raiders Betting Odds

Even at 35 years old, Suh’s pedigree has earned him interest from teams that are deemed contenders. The Cleveland Browns were reportedly interested days ago. They have tremendous upside if Deshaun Watson plays this season and are +280 to win the AFC North. The Vikings have a dangerous new offense with two of the best weapons in the game. They are +300 to win the NFC North. The Raiders are the longest shot to win the AFC West at +700, but they are not your average bottom feeder. Whoever Suh goes to will get a slight boost in odds as his pedigree will enhance the team’s defense. If you believe in the upside of any of these teams, grab them on Fanduel Sportsbook before Suh signs.