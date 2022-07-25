New England Patriots 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The New England Patriots surprised many last season, finishing with a 10-7 record and qualifying for the postseason before they were blown out by the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in the Wild Card Round. Entering 2022, bettors are expecting the Pats to take a step back, as New England’s win total is set at a mediocre 8.5.

The concern surrounding the Pats is driven by losses in the coaching ranks and on the field. Head coach Bill Belichick has yet to name an offensive coordinator to replace the departed Josh McDaniels, who the Las Vegas Raiders hired as their new head coach. New England also lost star cornerback J.C Jackson and center Ted Karras to free agency while surprisingly trading guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

New England’s losses are coupled with a widely criticized draft class and, outside of the trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, very little offseason activity.

That said, the impact of Belichick cannot be overstated, particularly on sophomore quarterback Mac Jones, who is coming off an impressive rookie campaign. The challenge New England faces is having to play in a competitive AFC East division, one that features the high-powered Buffalo Bills and the new-look Miami Dolphins. Even the New York Jets are expected to be much improved from last season.

While it would be foolish to bet against the most successful sports franchise of the past two decades, expectations for the Pats are uncharacteristically low.

Here is the road ahead for New England in 2022.

Week 1 @ Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle present an early test for New England’s secondary. Miami is 3-0 in the past three meetings against the Patriots, including last year’s sweep.

Week 2 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Pittsburgh will enter its post-Ben Roethlisberger era with either veteran Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kevin Pickett under center. Bill Belichick is likely hoping for the latter as the Super Bowl-winning coach has feasted on first-year quarterbacks throughout his Hall of Fame coaching career.

Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Patriots’ home opener comes against a Ravens team that should be healthier than last season and is expected to be right in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Week 4 @ Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: 4:25 PM ET

New England travels to Lambeau for the first time since November 2014. While the Pats’ D will not have to deal with All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, they still have to contend with back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers, who should be reasonably well-adjusted to life without No. 17.

Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Lions had the 31st-ranked run defense last season. Expect a heavy dose of Pats’ running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson in this one.

Week 6 @ Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Time: 1:00 PM ET

If Deshaun Watson is handed a lengthy suspension, former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be running the Browns’ offense – a decided advantage for Belichick and company.

Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Monday, Oct. 24

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Second-year quarterbacks Mac Jones and Justin Fields headline this Monday Night Football matchup, the first meeting between these historic franchises since 2018. Jones and Alabama got the better of Fields and his Buckeyes when they squared off in the National Championship Game.

Week 8 @ New York Jets

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Patriots are unbeaten in their last 12(!) meetings with the Jets, including last year’s 54-13 shellacking In Week 7.

Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Like most teams, New England struggled to contain Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, allowing the All-Pro to scamper for 170 yards in their lone matchup last season.

Week 10 BYE

Week 11 vs. New York Jets

Date: Sunday, Nov. 20

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Both teams return from their bye, having had two full weeks to prepare for Week 11’s rematch. Bill Belichick is 13-10, coming off a bye in his head coaching career.

Week 12 @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Thursday’s matchup is the first of a surprising four consecutive primetime games for the Pats. New England would likely have preferred a few more days to prepare for a Vikings squad playing at home and considered a potential dark horse in the NFC.

Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1

Time: 8:15 PM ET

The Patriots split the two regular-season meetings with the Bills last season, including Week 13’s memorable 14-10 win in which Mac Jones attempted all of three passes in blustery conditions.

Week 14 @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Monday, Dec. 12

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Following his early-season suspension, Arizona’s star-wideout DeAndre Hopkins will be more than re-acclimated in the Cardinals’ high-flying offense. An unfortunate draw for the Pats this late in the season.

Week 15 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Monday, Dec. 18

Time: 8:20 PM ET

A classic “Teacher vs. Student” matchup, as Bill Belichick faces off with his former offensive coordinator and current Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels.

Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 PM ET

This will be New England’s first look at Bengals superstar QB Joe Burrow since he was selected first overall by Cincy in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 PM ET

A sweep by either team could spell the end of their respective postseason hopes.

Week 18 @ Buffalo Bills

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

The Pats would like nothing more than to exorcise the demons of last year’s humiliating postseason loss in a potentially meaningful game in the regular season finale.