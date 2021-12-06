New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Week 13

New England Patriots (8-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Patriots +120 | Bills -142

Spread: Patriots +2.5 (+100) | Bills -2.5 (-122)

Total: 41 Over (-110) | 41 Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +1000 | Bills +800

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills and Picks

ALT Line Patriots +3.5 (-130)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills News, Analysis, and Picks

In their first meeting this season, the Patriots will face the Bills on Monday night. No team is hotter than New England at the moment, looking for its seventh straight win coming into the game. In contrast, Buffalo’s alternated wins and losses in its previous six games. New England’s also given up an average of just 6.5 points per game over its past four games.

However, Football Outsiders still lists Buffalo as the top defensive team per its DVOA rankings. The good news for New England fans is that the Patriots are right behind in second place. Offensively, New England is ranked 11th in DVOA while Buffalo is 16th.

If you like the Patriots, there may be some correlation between them as a side and the total. For one, the total opened as high as 45.5, but it’s now plummeted as low as 40.5. With possibly a lower scoring game now on our hands, each point becomes even more valuable, and that’s where a few extra points in the pocket with the underdog becomes appealing.

The drop in the total is likely due to the weather report, as wind speeds could be as high as 28 mph. That could make the conditions very difficult to throw the football, so it helps to have a solid rushing attack. This is where I give the Patriots the edge over the Bills.

Per TeamRankings, New England is 11th with a run play rate of 44.59%, and that number’s up to 49.16% over the past three games. Meanwhile, Buffalo’s 20th with a run play rate of 39.58% and 40.59% in its previous three games. Good teams need to run the football in the cold winter months, and I suspect New England won’t have to do much to change its approach compared to Buffalo.

You might be well aware that the Patriots are 29-14-2 (67.4%) against the spread as an underdog. However, they’ve been even better when catching three or fewer points. In this spot, the Patriots are 16-6-2 (72.7%) ATS, in addition to a 7-1 ATS mark over those past eight games. With the point spread already dipping below the key number of 3 to 2.5, I want to be sure to buy the hook up to +3.5. Although it’ll cost an additional 20 cents at FanDuel Sportsbook, I think it’s well worth the price for this matchup.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid