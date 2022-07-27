A year after losing legendary quarterback Drew Brees to retirement, the New Orleans Saints enter 2022 minus another familiar face, as longtime headman, Sean Payton stepped away from the NFL coaching ranks this offseason. Replacing Payton is New Orleans’ former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He was promoted to the top job after guiding a Saints D that finished fourth last season in points allowed per game (19.7).

After a 9-8 finish in 2021, Allen has the benefit of leading a New Orleans squad that will welcome key pieces back from injury and acclimate several new additions. Offensively, quarterback Jameis Winston (torn ACL) and All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) return to the fold. Joining them are first-round rookie wideout Chris Olave and fellow receiver Jarvis Landry in what should be a much-improved Saints passing attack.

On the defensive side, management brought in safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, adding a big-time playmaking element to an already impressive unit.

However, the biggest storyline is the status of star running back Alvin Kamara. He is in danger of facing a possible early-season suspension due to an offseason arrest in Las Vegas. One of the league’s most electrifying players, Kamara’s potential absence would be a significant blow to New Orleans’ offense, particularly what he brings to the team as a pass catcher.

Coupled with the league’s seventh toughest schedule, the Saints expect to contend for a postseason berth. The uncertainty surrounding Kamara will remain a major talking point until the league decides to rule on the matter.

Here is what lies ahead for New Orleans in 2022.

Week 1 @ Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, September 11

Time: 1:00 PM ET

New Orleans opens the season with three straight divisional clashes. Atlanta is in full-on rebuild mode, providing the Saints an opportunity to begin the year strong.

Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Superdome should be rocking in this Saints’ home opener. New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston will have revenge on his mind as he battles his former team and the man who replaced him, Tom Brady.

Following last year’s sweep of the Bucs, the Saints are now just one of two teams with a winning record against Brady (5-4).

Week 3 @ Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Saints were blown out by a Sam Darnold-led Panthers squad 26-7 in Week 2 of last season before salvaging the home-and-home with a victory in Week 17. With Baker Mayfield now under center, Carolina figures to be a tough out once again; one New Orleans can ill afford to take lightly.

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

It’s a long flight for Dennis Allen and company as New Orleans travels to London to take on the upstart Minnesota Vikings, a place the Saints have not lost since the NFL began hosting games across the pond in 2007 (2-0).

Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

While New Orleans may be a little fatigued from its London venture, this matchup is a must-have against a rebuilding Seahawks team that presumably has either Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback.

Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

It’s a homecoming galore as former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase return to Baton Rouge, while New Orleans also welcomes back former Saints Trey Hendrickson, Eli Apple, and Vonn Bell.

Week 7 @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Thursday, October 20

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The first of three Primetime appearances for the Saints comes against a Cardinals squad that will welcome back star wideout DeAndre Hopkins from his six-game suspension. An unlucky draw for New Orleans’ defense.

Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

New Orleans gets its first look at All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams in a Raiders uniform. However, Adams is not the only star Las Vegas pass catcher the Saints will need to slow down, as star tight end Darren Waller dominated New Orleans to the tune of 12 catches for 105 yards and a score the last time these two sides met.

Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, November 7

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Saints have not faced superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson since he became Baltimore’s full-time starter in 2019.

Week 10 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh enters its post-Ben Roethlisberger era will either Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett under center. However, the Steelers always play tough at home, presenting a stern challenge for Dennis Allen’s group.

Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Saints host the reigning Super Bowl champs in a matchup that will bring back memories of the 2018 NFC Championship Game, in which a controversial non-pass interference call aided the Rams.

Week 12 @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

New Orleans makes its first trip to the Bay Area since 2016 to battle dual-threat quarterback Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 13 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, December 5

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

A crucial Primetime divisional showdown as the Saints look to roll into their bye week on a high note.

Week 14 BYE

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, December 18

Time: TBD

The Saints return from their bye with a rematch against the lowly Falcons – a must-win for New Orleans if it hopes to be playing come playoff time.

Week 16 @ Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, December 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The status of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looms large in this Christmas Eve affair, which could have potential playoff implications.

Week 17 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The Saints fell to the Eagles 40-29 in Week 11 of last season, a game that wasn’t as close as the score suggests. Philadelphia ran roughshod over New Orleans’ defense, racking up 242 yards on the ground. Dennis Allen and company should expect a similar game plan from Philly this time.

Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: TBD

Should the Panthers surprise and find themselves in playoff contention, New Orleans’ regular-season finale could carry more weight than initially anticipated.