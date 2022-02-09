New Orleans Saints Add Doug Marrone to the offensive coaching staff

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints have hired Doug Marrone to work on their offensive coaching staff.

The #Saints are hiring an old friend, bringing back #Bama OL coach and former #Jaguars coach Doug Marrone for a key role on their offensive staff, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

This news follows the report on February 1 that Eric Wolford had accepted the position of offensive live coach at Alabama.

Marrone was Alabama’s offensive line coach for the 2021 season and worked for the Saints as an offensive coordinator and line coach from 2006-08. His last stint in the NFL was as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach, which he held from 2017-20 after the interim tag was removed at the end of the 2016 season.

Marrone’s final season coaching the Jaguars resulted in a dismal 1-15 last-place record. His regular-season NFL career record as a head coach is 38-60, but his record as an offensive coordinator is a more respectable 25-23. Marrone brings 30 years of offensive coaching experience across the collegiate and professional levels.

