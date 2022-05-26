New Orleans Saints Getting Plenty of Week 1 Attention

You’re already seeing plenty of action placed on Week 1 of the NFL season despite it being months away, with the New Orleans Saints leading the charge.

Tickets

It’s interesting to note that the Saints currently have been the most bet team for Week 1 games on the spread with 88% of bets being placed their way. There are a lot of really good matchups in Week 1 that is likely headlined by Buffalo visiting Los Angeles to play the Rams, but the Saints are a team that the public has gravitated towards the most.

Their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons is one where the Saints have won four of the last five contests between these clubs and would have covered the four points in each of their wins.

Divisional games are always tough to get a read on, especially early in the season, but there’s clearly a lot of faith in how this Saints team matches up with the Falcons.

Behind the Saints in terms of where the action is headed for Week 1 are the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 3.5-point road favorites against the Detroit Lions. The Eagles are currently receiving 62% of bets on the spread and that’s made them the second-highest backed team for Week 1 in terms of tickets.

The Buffalo Bills are the current odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl this season on the BetMGM Sportsbook, and they’ll head into Week 1 on the road as slight favorites against the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams.

Buffalo is sitting at -1 currently and they’ve been drawing plenty of attention at that number, with the third most tickets placed on them for Week 1 action.

The Bills are getting 81% of bets on the spread and 89% of bets on the moneyline, which makes sense that these numbers would be similar with such a small spread.

Handle

After acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, the Denver Broncos will travel to his former home in Seattle during Week 1, which has presented a great first matchup on Monday Night Football.

There’s definitely confidence in Wilson and the Broncos in Week 1 against the Seahawks, with Denver boasting the highest current handle percentage on the spread at 93%. That’s a large discrepancy, but likely one that shouldn’t be all that surprising for Wilson’s homecoming against a team that should see a quarterback competition during preseason action.

The second highest handle belongs to a team that also boasts the most tickets on them in Week 1 for the spread which is the Saints.

New Orleans owns 89% of the handle for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and that number probably shouldn’t be a surprise with the success they’ve had against them in prior seasons.

The Kansas City Chiefs made some significant changes in the offseason after losing in the AFC Championship to the Cincinnati Bengals, which saw them deal Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Patrick Mahomes will be tasked with finding a new number one wideout, with his prime new targets likely to be JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore.

Even with that in mind, the Chiefs are still being backed by the public in Week 1 action on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, where they boast 84% of the handle on the spread.