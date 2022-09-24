It has been reported that Winston is playing with four broken bones in his back. Yeah, that does not sound pleasant. Winston played with this injury last week, and although he completed 25 of 40 passes, those completions only went for 236 yards. That’s 5.9 yards per attempt. Everything was kept short. Winston may have an easier time of things this week versus the Carolina Panthers.
The availability of Alvin Kamara will also be a huge plus if he can play Sunday. Kamara missed the game last week due to an injury to his ribs. He is also listed as questionable to play Sunday.
The Saints are a 2.5-point favorite (-108) over the Panthers. The Saints are -136 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
