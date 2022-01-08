New Orleans Saints Vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview For Week 18 On FanDuel Sportsbook

The New Orleans Saints will try to find a path into the playoffs on Sunday as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in a must-win scenario to keep their season alive. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Information

New Orleans Saints (8-8) vs. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2021

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Saints -186 | Falcons +156

Spread: Saints -3.5 (-110) | Falcons +3.5 (-110)

Total: 39.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Saints +13000 | Falcons N/A

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Predictions and Picks

Falcons +3.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons News and Analysis

If you told the 6-7 New Orleans Saints after Week 14 that they would average ten points per game across the next three weeks, it wouldn’t be surprising to find most of the team booking tee times and vacations for January. Yet, the Saints were able to go 2-1 in those games and at 8-8 now have a chance to make the playoffs with a win. New Orleans currently ranks 30th in yards per play over the last three weeks at 3.9 and while the defense has looked much improved, that is not sustainable against a Falcons offense that has simply been better in that span at 5.2 yards per play. It’s a smaller total which means points are more valuable and you are getting a home underdog going up against one of the league’s worst offenses since Week 15. Back the Falcons to cover the spread in Sunday’s matchup.

