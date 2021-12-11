New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Game Information

Saints (5-7) vs. Jets (3-9)

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

TV Coverage: CBS

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Saints -240 / Jets +198

Spread: Saints -5.5 (-110) Jets -5.5 (-110)

Total: 43 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Saints +18000 Jets N/A

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Saints 74.5% Jets 25.5%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Saints – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Saints – 3 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 1.5 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets News and Notes

The New Orleans Saints’ (5-7) playoff hopes are on life support, but a tasty matchup against the New York Jets (3-9) could be just what the doctor ordered. The Jets rank last in the league in defense while the Saints rank 22nd in offense. New Orleans will look to get back to clicking on all cylinders this week when they take on the pour Jets defense.

Currently, on a five-game losing streak, their worst since 2005, for the New Orleans Saints, a date with the New York Jets will hopefully get their struggling offense headed in the right direction. The Saints have not scored on the game’s opening drive since Week 1, when they made a field goal against the Green Bay Packers. The Saints’ three points on opening drives are the worst total in the entire league. These aren’t things generally associated with Sean Payton-led teams. This is just the sixth time the Saints have been under .500 through 12 games while Payton has been in charge, and they missed the playoffs in each of those other five seasons. During the Saints’ current 5-game skid, they averaged just 19.6 points per game and had a -6 turnover differential.

For the Jets, it’s been a more competitive season than it was last year, at the very least. They’ve averaged 22.8 points per game since Week 8 after averaging 13.3 points per game through weeks 1-7. So, while the Jets have been scoring almost 23 points per game since lately, the Saints have allowed 23+ points in each game they have played in that span. In fact, during this hot offensive stretch for the Jets, they are averaging 381.7 total yards per game and 284.3 passing yards a game which both rank second in the entire league. And if you’re looking for a hot player to ride, the Jets Elijah Moore has been on fire since Week 8. The rookie wideout has more receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than each of the rookie pass-catchers selected in the top 5 of the draft.

A few things stand out for both teams as far as trends go. The Saints are 1-5 in their past six games against the spread as a favorite and 0-4 ATS versus teams with a losing record. Also, the underdog is 1-4 against the spread in the past five meetings in this matchup. The Jets are 5-2 against the spread in their previous seven games in December but are just 1-5 ATS in their past six following a double-digit loss at home.

