New QBs & Key Debuts Among NFL Preseason Games Storylines
zackcooksports@gmail.com
There are plenty of key storylines to watch for ahead of the NFL preseason, including some of the top draft picks making their debuts and players in new homes.
Let’s dive into what we need to know surrounding the NFL’s three weeks of preseason games.
Travon Walker NFL Debut; Derek Carr and Davante Adams Reunion
In what was somewhat of a surprising pick at the top of the draft as edge rusher Travon Walker was the first player off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Georgia Bulldog will look to make an immediate impact in the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game on August 4th, where his Jags will take on Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Carr will be reunited with his old target from Fresno State and it will be interesting to see if the duo still carries that same connection after the Raiders acquired Davante Adams from Green Bay and extended him for five years at 141.25 million dollars in one of the biggest moves of the offseason.
The Battle of Quarterbacks
There are multiple teams that don’t have clear answers at quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL preseason, but the two that stand out the most are the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Seattle dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster move this offseason and acquired Drew Lock in that deal. Whether it’s Lock, Geno Smith, or Jacob Eason, the Seahawks don’t have a clear number one choice at quarterback, which means the job will be up for grabs during the team’s three preseason games against Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Dallas.
During Week 1 of the preseason, the Seahawks will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will be starting a new era at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired.
The Steelers were the first team in the 2022 NFL Draft to select a quarterback, where they picked Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh at 20th overall. Prior to that, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract, while also keeping holdover Mason Rudolph in the fold. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that Pickett can win the job as a rookie and that’s going to be something worth keeping an eye on this summer.
Will Trey Lance be the guy for San Francisco?
Jimmy Garoppolo helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship last season before bowing out to the Los Angeles Rams. Even with that notion in mind, all signs point to the 49ers giving sophomore Trey Lance a chance to be their starting quarterback to enter the season, which makes their Week 3 preseason game on August 25th on Prime Video against the Houston Texans must-see TV. We should know after this game what way Kyle Shanahan is leaning and if they want to let the more dynamic presence in Lance run their offense.
Below you can find the 2022 NFL Preseason National Television Schedule:
Date
Game
Network
Thursday, August 4th
NFL/Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.