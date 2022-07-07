New York Giants 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

After a miserable 4-13 season, the New York Giants enter 2022 with a new General Manager in Joe Schoen, a new head coach in former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and a steely resolve to reestablish a competitive presence in the NFC.

For embattled fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, a fresh approach, improved offensive line, and healthier offensive weapons are all encouraging signs after a 2021 season he would just as soon forget. He suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12, and the Giants staggered across the finish line, losing their final six games, and were outscored 85-20 in their last three. By season’s end, New York’s offense ranked 31st in total yards per game (287.3), 31st in points/game (15.2), and 31st in red-zone scoring attempts per game (2.2).

Jones enters the final year of his rookie contract, with the club’s fifth-year option already declined. After an excellent rookie season, the 25-year-old’s tenure has been hampered by his injuries and injuries to Big Blue’s key offensive personnel. Star running back Saquon Barkley played in just two games in 2020, and his return in 2021 was carefully managed. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, a force on the field, has been hampered by injuries the past few seasons, playing in only seven games last year after suffering an Achilles injury. He’s expected to be ready come September. Rookie receiver Kadarius Toney was also plagued with injuries in his inaugural campaign but showed that when healthy, he can be a special player. Last year’s prized acquisition, wideout Kenny Golladay, never seemed to find his stride, obviously marred when Jones was lost to injury.

Defensively, the Giants bolstered their pass rush with first-round draft selection Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon, felt by many to be the best edge-rusher in this year’s draft. Expectations for improved offensive performance will be welcomed by the Giants’ defense, which was on the field 52.65% of the time last season, fifth-worst in the league.

The 2022 schedule has New York squaring off against the AFC South, facing playoff contenders Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, as well as the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. In addition to the traditional home and home matchups with their NFC East division rivals, the Giants tangle with the NFC North Division this year. Based on 2021’s opposition win percentage (.465), Daboll begins his inaugural season at the helm with the league’s fourth easiest schedule.

With the season ahead heralding a new beginning, let’s take a closer look at the G-Men’s 2022 journey.