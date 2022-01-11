New York Giants Fire Head Coach Joe Judge

The New York Giants have fired head coach Joe Judge, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Giants fired Joe Judge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

Judge spent two seasons with the Giants and compiled a 10-23 record with the franchise. The former head coach had a rough end to the season after finishing with six straight losses and some puzzling press conferences. Judge may have spelled out his own doom this past weekend when the coach chose to run a quarterback sneak on 3rd and 9, a move received with plenty of dismay by the Giants fans in attendance.

The next head coach for New York will be the team’s sixth in seven seasons, while the Giants have made the playoffs just once in the past ten seasons. With no general manager in place following the firing of Dave Gettleman, the new GM will likely be the one who will choose the team’s next head coach.

NFL Postseason Betting At FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on spreads, totals, props, and much more on every matchup all postseason long in the NFL only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.