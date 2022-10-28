New York Giants Interested in Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Per Vacchiano, “The Giants have a particular interest in the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Jeudy, one league source said. Jeudy’s even something of a known commodity to them since he was a freshman at Alabama in 2017 when [Brian] Daboll was the offensive coordinator there.”
The news comes a day after the G-Men dealt talented yet injury-prone wideout Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third and sixth-round pick.
The 15th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy has flashed during his time in Denver but has primarily been held back by the Broncos’ never-ending quarterback woes. Through 33 career games, the 23-year-old has tallied 114 receptions for 1,709 yards and five touchdowns.
Should Jeudy land in the Big Apple, he would immediately become the go-to option in the Giants’ passing attack and could push for consistent WR3/2 numbers in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Giants as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +134 on the moneyline.
