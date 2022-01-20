New York Giants Request Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The demand for Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn keeps on growing.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the New York Giants are the latest team to request an interview with Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

The #Giants put in a request to interview #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching job, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

The Giants are among five teams interested in the 51-year-old, a list that includes the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and the Denver Broncos. New York is looking to replace the recently fired Joe Judge after a dismal 4-13 campaign.

Following a disappointing end to his tenure as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn re-established his reputation this season, coordinating a much-improved Cowboys defense. Under his guidance, Dallas jumped from 23rd in total defense in 2020 to 18th while leading the league in interceptions. Aided by star pass rusher Micah Parsons, Quinn’s defense also finished 14th in sacks (20th in 2020).

In five-plus seasons as Falcons head coach, the New Jersey native compiled a 43-42 overall record. Quinn led Atlanta to two playoff berths, including a spot in Super Bowl LI where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the New England Patriots.

