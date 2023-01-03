New York Giants to Rest Starters in Week 18?

With the New York Giants locked into the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff race, the question becomes, will head coach Brian Daboll rest his starters for Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan believes so.

Duggan writes, “The benefit of resting players is obvious. The Giants have nothing tangible to gain from a win while keeping top players on the sideline will shield them from potential injury. The benefits of going all-out to win Sunday are strictly intangible. Daboll is still in the early stages of instilling a culture that is centered on competitiveness. Treating a regular season game like an exhibition seems to run counter to that ethos.”

Another possible scenario could see Daboll send out his A-Team for only a few series to avoid rust ahead of the NFC Wild Card round, where the G-Men’s opponent has yet to be determined.

For those fantasy leagues that may be concluding this week, this will be a situation to monitor closely.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Giants as +14 road underdogs on the spread and +610 on the moneyline.