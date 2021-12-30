New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 2

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Soldier Field

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Giants +205 | Bears -250

Spread: Bears -5.5

Total: 37 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Giants N/A | Bears N/A

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Predictions and Picks

Bears -5.5

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears News, Analysis and Picks

The Bears are fresh off a 25-24 upset win over the Seahawks led by backup quarterback Nick Foles. They’ll look to make it three straight wins at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Giants will be playing with either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm at quarterback, which is closer to a disaster than not.

Weather will be a factor. Current forecasts call for temperatures below 20 degrees and winds of around 15 miles per hour. So, let’s first ask which team should be more effective at running the ball in this matchup? The Giants have been miserable offensively as a team, ranking 30th in total yards per game. The rushing attack ranks only 27th with fewer than 100 yards per contest.

The Bears have been surprisingly efficient toting the rock in 2021, ranking eighth in the NFL with 122.7 yards per game on the ground. The Giants have struggled mightily to defend the rush, ranking 26th. It would appear that both teams will be able to move the ball on the ground, but the Bears should have the edge.

The Giants are headed nowhere fast and won’t be able to throw the ball a lick. The Bears showed life in last week’s upset win over Seattle and should have the advantage in most areas of this game. They have the better offense and defense, and they’ll be playing at home, where their style of play is more adapted to play in cold, windy conditions. The Bears should be able to hang on and win this game by a touchdown.

