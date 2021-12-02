New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Giants vs. Dolphins Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Giants vs. Dolphins Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Giants +162 | Dolphins -190

Spread: Dolphins -4.5

Total: 40.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Giants N/A | Dolphins +40000

Giants vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Under 40.5

Giants vs. Dolphins News, Analysis, and Picks

The streaking Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants this Sunday in what feels like a must-win game for both teams if they are looking to keep playoff hopes alive. It’s hard to back a side in this one as the Giants are suddenly coming off an impressive performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, a shocking result after a primetime blowout to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins have suddenly strung together four straight wins, but it’s the second-highest spread in their favor of the season.

These two teams are a combined 9-1 to the under in their past five games this season, with two offenses that struggle to move the football consistently. The Giants rank 24th in yards per play while the Dolphins sit at 30th, and both are in the bottom eight in the league in points per drive. Even with a big victory coming to keep their season alive, New York only scored 13 points against the Eagles in their Week 12 victory. Consider backing the under in this one as both teams will struggle to put enough points up, even to get to this low number.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.