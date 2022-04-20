New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney Not at Voluntary Minicamp
Tyler Mason
Overview
The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard reports that New York Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll said Kadarius Toney is not at voluntary minicamp.
Giants HC Brian Daboll says Kadarius Toney is not here at voluntary pre-draft minicamp. Says Toney hasn’t received the playbook yet, because they haven’t done anything virtual. Daboll is careful to remind this is a voluntary camp. But given Toney’s history, this is noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/yVnYpd7S92
In 2021, Toney had 39 receptions and 420 receiving yards in only ten games. However, Toney failed to record a touchdown last season. He started his first season off slow but picked up 189 receiving yards in Week 5, breaking Odell Beckham Jr.‘s record for most in a game by a rookie. He was also ejected from that game after throwing a punch at Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.
There is no question that Toney is talented, but he could be seen as an unstable asset if he continues to end up in the headlines for the wrong reasons.
The Giants finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record in 2021, which was the second-worst record in the NFC.
