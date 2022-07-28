New York Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander to 1-Year Deal

Head coach Robert Saleh must have wanted to get Alexander back in his defense after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers. The 27-year-old has shown a high ceiling in his career, leading the league in tackles in 2016 and receiving a Pro Bowl selection in 2017. Since he’s only played 38 games in four seasons due to various injuries, if he can stay healthy in 2022, this could be a steal for the Jets as they look to improve upon their four-win 2021 season.
In 2021, Alexander accrued 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 12 games. He should slide right into the starting spot next to C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.
New York Jets 2022 AFC East Odds
The New York Jets currently have the longest odds to win the AFC East at +2400 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
