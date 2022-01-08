New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Game Information

New York Jets (4-12) vs. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

TV Coverage: CBS

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +750 | Bills -1200

Spread: Jets +16.5 (-110) | Bills -16.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Jets NA | Bills +750

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Jets 5.1% | Bills 94.9%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Bills – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating – Bills -16.5 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 0 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes to adjust for player news and injuries throughout the day.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills News and Notes

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills close out the 2021-22 NFL season hosting their division rival New York Jets, with a chance to capture the AFC East crown. Ranked as the 11th-best offense (according to PFF), the Bills rely on Allen’s arm strength and dual-threat ability to kickstart the offense, running a pass-friendly 60%/40% pass-to-run play calling ratio. Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is doubtful for the Week 18 contest, which may signal additional opportunity for primary weapon Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis. Diggs, who accounts for 26% of the Bills’ target share, is responsible for 1,144 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on the year and has an ideal matchup against a New York Jets defense ranked last in DVOA (according to Football Outsiders). Aside from Allen’s ability to move the ball through the air, the all-purpose quarterback is an integral part of the rushing game, responsible for 27% of the workload in the backfield, averaging 5.98 yards per carry. With the larger spread going in favor of the Bills, the matchup can blow out, signaling an opportunity for Devin Singletary to have the additional chance as the lead back. Commanding a 39% share of the workload for the Bills, Singletary is averaging 10.6 rushing attempts per game and 4.63 yards per carry.

At home this year, the Bills are 4-3 against the spread, posting a 5-3 record outright.

Rookie quarterback Zack Wilson leads a New York Jets offense ranked 23rd (according to PFF), running one of the more pass-friendly play-calling schemes in the league, using a 64%/36% pass-to-run play calling ratio and playing at the sixth-fastest pace this season, running a play every 25.2 seconds. The season-finale for the Jets looks daunting, facing a Buffalo Bills defense ranked third (according to Football Outsiders), especially with wide receiver Braxton Berrios landing on injured reserve with a quad injury. Berrios may be coming off one of the best games of the season, targeted 12 times in a 28-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, catching eight passes for 65 yards and one touchdown. With Berrios out, expect production to go toward veteran Jamison Crowder, who missed Week 17 with a calf injury. In hopes of keeping the matchup competitive, look for Wilson to increase the passing cadence and up-tempo approach to match the strength of the Bills offense.

On the road this year, the Jets are 2-5 against the spread, posting a 1-6 record outright.

