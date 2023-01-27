NFC Championship Matchups & Trends That Favor the Philadelphia Eagles
Paul Connor
The top two teams in the NFC handled their business in the Divisional Playoffs. They will square off in this weekend’schampionship game as the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.
Philadelphia steamrolled the division rival New York Giants, rushing for 268 yards en route to an easy 38-7 victory. Let’s look at critical matchups and ATS trends that favor the top-seeded Eagles in what should be a highly competitive affair.
NFC Championship Matchups
Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith had 29 receptions in four games (7.2 per game) in the last four weeks of the regular season, tied for fourth-best of qualified wide receivers. The 49ers allowed 24.8 receptions per game in the previous four weeks of the regular season, the fourth-worst in the NFL.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts averaged 8.7 yards per attempt in the last four weeks of the regular season, the second-best of qualified quarterbacks. The 49ers allowed 7.5 yards per dropback in the last four weeks of the regular season, tied for the third-worst in the NFL.
Wideout A.J. Brown averaged 13.4 fantasy points per game in the last four weeks of the regular season, the third-best of qualified wide receivers. The 49ers allowed an average of 26.9 fantasy points per game to WRs in the last four weeks of the regular season, the fifth-worst in the NFL.
NFC Championship ATS Trends
The Eagles are 6-3 (.667) against the spread at home this season, tied for third-best in the NFL (League Avg: .481).
The Eagles are 9-7 (.529) against the spread at home since the 2021 season, tied for sixth-best in the NFL (League Avg: .479).
The Eagles are 14-9-1 (.583) against the spread at home since the 2020 season, tied for fifth-best in the NFL (League Avg: .486).
