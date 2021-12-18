NFC Championship Updated Futures Odds and Analysis: Bucs Are Still Dominating

The high-powered offenses of the NFC battle to represent the conference in the upcoming Super Bowl, featuring some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Heading into the final month of the season, a few teams have established themselves as the top contenders.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, Dec. 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +230

Green Bay Packers +330

Arizona Cardinals +460

Los Angeles Rams +550

Dallas Cowboys +600

San Francisco 49ers +1800

Minnesota Vikings +5000

Philadelphia Eagles +5500

Washington Football Team +7500

New Orleans Saints +10000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Odds: +230

Entering as preseason favorites to repeat as NFC conference champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held on as one of the more dominant teams in the league. With a 10-3 record, which leads the NFC South, Tampa Bay has a +113-point differential, currently on a four-game win streak. Ranked as the third-best offense in the league (per PFF), the Buccaneers are almost solely reliant on quarterback Tom Brady, who is having an MVP-worthy season. Brady leads the league in touchdowns (36), throwing for more than 4,100 yards and a 68% completion rate. With a loaded receiving corps featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski, the Buccaneers have the highest pass rate in the league, using a 67%/33% pass-to-run play calling ratio, and are among the fastest-paced teams in the league, calling a play every 25.8 seconds, the 14th fastest. On the ground, running back Leonard Fournette continues to play an integral role in the offense, responsible for 58% of the team’s carries, averaging 4.54 yards per carry.

On top of a high-powered offense, the Buccaneers may be one of the more feared defensive units, ranked seventh in DVOA (per Football Outsiders), allowing 343 yards per game.

Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the Buccaneers look to have favorable matchups against the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and two meetings with the Carolina Panthers, all with an eye toward the postseason.

Green Bay Packers

Current Odds: +330

After a hot 7-1 start to start the year, the Green Bay Packers have seemed to cool off as of late, posting a 3-2 record since Nov. 7, with losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. Leading the NFC North with a 10-3 record, the Packers have a +56-point differential as PFF’s ninth-ranked offense. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center, the Packers have preferred a more-pass-heavy approach to their play-calling, using a 59%/41% pass-to-run ratio, methodically moving the ball down the field as the slowest-paced team in the league, averaging a play every 29 seconds (Per RotoViz). With a team-leading 32% target share, wide receiver Davante Adams remains of the top wideouts in the league, averaging 10.7 targets per game and 9.41 yards per target. The return of Aaron Jones gives the Packers’ offense another wrinkle to their play calling. Jones this year is averaging 4.3 rushing yards per attempt, carrying the ball 11.5 times per game.

The Packers, however, remain suspect defensively, ranking 16th in DVOA and among the worst at defending the run, ranking 24th in rushing DVOA.

To close out the season, the Packers have matchups with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions—a split schedule in terms of difficulty and should easily coast toward the postseason.

Arizona Cardinals

Current Odds: +460

Aside from Tampa Bay, the Arizona Cardinals may be one of the more dominant teams in the NFC and were undefeated until a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. With a 10-3 record, the Cardinals lead a difficult NFC West division, recording a +112-point differential as PFF’s 13th ranked offense. Quarterback Kyler Murray remains one of the more dynamic playmakers in the league, running the Cardinals that use a more balanced approach to their play-calling with a 54%/46% pass-to-run play calling ratio and are second in no-huddle rate at 30%. Even with the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, who leads the Cardinals with a 20% target share, the Cardinals may have one of the more stacked receiving corps in the NFC, featuring AJ Green, Rondale Jones, Christian Kirk, and Zach Ertz. With the run game, new arrival James Conner has stepped into the lead back role, with Chase Edmonds landing on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. Conner has averaged 3.45 yards per carry in three games without Edmonds, touching the ball 17 times per game.

Aside from their offensive play-making ability, the Cardinals rank fourth in DVOA, and even with the loss of J.J. Watt, remain one of the more difficult matchups for opposing teams, allowing 321.6 net yards per game, the fifth-lowest.

For the last month of the season, the Cardinals appear to have easier matchups against the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks and more difficult meetings facing the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Despite the schedule, the Cardinals are still one of the more viable choices to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVI.

