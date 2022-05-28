NFC East Divisional Winner Odds Preview: Cowboys At Plus-Money To Repeat

In 2022, the Dallas Cowboys will attempt to do something the franchise hasn’t done since 1996: Win back-to-back NFC East division titles. The odds are in their favor over at BetMGM, but the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders don’t trail too far behind.

Let’s evaluate each of the NFC East squads for the upcoming NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys +110

Despite a successful 12-5 season that led to an NFC East title for the Dallas Cowboys, a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the NFL Playoffs felt inexcusable. The Cowboys have most of their important pieces returning and it makes sense to see them at this only slightly in plus-money territory when compared to the competition in this division. Dak Prescott is the clear-cut best quarterback in the NFC East and that alone should be enough to get Dallas to another division crown. Don’t be afraid to lay this price on one of the league’s most talented rosters.

Philadelphia Eagles +200

It was an overachievement for the Philadelphia Eagles to reach the playoffs in Jalen Hurts’s first full season as the starter and now he’s expected to take the next step in 2023. He showed flashes throughout 2021 but just 16 passing touchdowns likely won’t be enough to make any more noise than they did a year ago. For Philadelphia to make the leap to NFC East title contention, Hurts will need to develop into a franchise-caliber quarterback and they will need to show fight against stronger opposition. They went 0-7 against playoff teams in 2021.

Washington Commanders +500

The Commanders will start a different quarterback in Week 1 for the fifth consecutive season after trading for former Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz in the offseason. Head coach Ron Rivera won’t be short of talent here with running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin both solid producers at their respective positions. The Commanders may not be in the fight for the division but if the defense can get back to the way it played in 2020 and the offense can be average with Wentz, this team could contend for an NFC playoff spot.

New York Giants +700

The futures market simply doesn’t see Daniel Jones and the Giants as any sort of threat to the NFC East crown and why should it? New York hasn’t won this division since the 2011 season and has had just one winning season out of the previous eight. Hard to back a team with a recent history like that who will be starting a quarterback that has 24 total touchdowns and 26 total turnovers in 25 games since the start of the 2020 season. You should spend no time even considering backing the Giants to win this division.