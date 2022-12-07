NFC East Foes Continue to See Super Bowl Odds Bet Down

With the end of the NFL’s regular season nearing, teams emerge as genuine Super Bowl contenders, and bettors are noticing. The Buffalo Bills remain the odds-on favorite, but two iconic NFC East franchises are making noise, leading to the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl odds being bet down.

Line movement (Week 13, current)

Bills +450 to +375

+450 to +375 Eagles +600 to +500

+600 to +500 Cowboys +900 to +650

Cowboys, Eagles Major Threats to Hoist Lombardi

The Eagles jumped to an 11-1 start to the regular season, with the Cowboys a strong 9-3, including a 26-17 loss to Philly earlier this season. Winners of three straight, the Cowboys have been bet down from +900 to +650 to win the Super Bowl following their Week 13 victory.

With a 4-1 mark since losing to the Eagles, bettors are inspired to buy into the hype. They can easily get to the quarterback, and their offense has figured things out in November, leaving a lot to like about their direction, even if the ‘Boys likely won’t have a home date in the playoffs.

Much like the Cowboys, the Eagles also saw their odds bet down after another blowout victory in Week 13. The Eagles trounced the Tennessee Titans and now own +500 Super Bowl odds after sitting at +600 last week.

Philadelphia boasts explosive pieces on offense, and the chemistry between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown appears unmatched. With a clear path to the number one seed in the NFC, the Eagles can ride a raucous environment at Lincoln Financial Field to Arizona, the site of the Super Bowl.

Both teams have the roster makeup that could earn them the Lombardi Trophy come February, so don’t be surprised if they continue to get bet down as the end of the regular season approaches.