NFC North Divisional Winner Odds Preview: Packers Seek Ninth Division Title With Rodgers

It’s the Green Bay Packers and everyone else for another year in the NFC North and the odds over at BetMGM certainly reflect that. The Minnesota Vikings are the nearest contenders yet again while the Bears look for Justin Fields to take the next step and the Lions continue to rebuild their franchise in the post-Matthew Stafford era.

Let’s evaluate each of the NFC North squads for the upcoming NFL season.

Green Bay Packers -182

Despite all of the drama over the last 12 months, Aaron Rodgers remains under center for the Packers and that’s all that matters. Green Bay will be going for its fourth consecutive NFC North title but will have to do so without Davante Adams, the league’s leader in receiving yards since 2017. Adams was traded to the Raiders in March and now leaves Rodgers with what is currently one of the worst receiving groups in the NFL. That’s the main concern with this team but if their ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback can put together his usual MVP-like season, things should be just fine.

Minnesota Vikings +275

For what feels like the 100th year in a row, the Vikings will likely be a trendy pick to make some noise in the NFC. In the last eight seasons, Minnesota has never had less than seven wins but only has two postseason victories to show for it in that stretch. If the Packers do indeed slip up this season, Minnesota feels like the clear-cut candidate to take advantage. The Vikings are one of the most talented teams in the NFL on the offensive end and Kirk Cousins continues to be one of the more disrespected quarterbacks in the league. He ranks fourth among qualified quarterbacks in passer rating since the 2019 season.

Chicago Bears +900

If the Bears want to be taken seriously, they need to put more around second-year quarterback Justin Fields. He had flashes in 2021 where he looked the part, but the loss of Allen Robinson really leaves Chicago with limited options at wide receiver. This may be a wait-and-see spot if you are looking to back the Bears. See if Fields can really make that next step in his second season and if he starts strong, you’ll feel more confident with the pick even if it’s at a reduced number.

Detroit Lions +1000

The Lions are in line for a fifth consecutive season in the basement of the NFC North and it’s difficult to justify any other outcome. Jared Goff remains the starting quarterback despite having the number two overall pick in this year’s draft, as there was no franchise quarterback in this year’s class, which is why the Lions went defense. Whether it’s Goff or a rookie under center in 2022, this team feels like it has a low ceiling with little talent at the skill positions and a defense that ranked 30th in yards per play allowed in 2021.