NFC Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

Four teams have clinched a playoff berth in the NFC, including the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) and San Francisco 49ers (10-4), both locking up their divisions. The Niners are the second choice in the conference (+250 at FanDuel), while the Vikings sit in the fourth spot (+1000) in the NFC futures.

Joining them as playoff teams are a pair of NFC East foes, the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4). The Eagles are the odds-on favorite in the conference (+165), while the Cowboys (+450) are ahead of the Vikings despite the likelihood that they begin the playoffs on the road.

Even though Philly has yet to clinch the division, no odds are posted for the NFC East on FanDuel. To end things this weekend, they’d need to beat the Cowboys on Saturday, but with quarterback Jalen Hurts unlikely to play, Philly is a 5.5-point underdog at Big D on Christmas Eve.

If the Eagles were to win, they wouldn’t just capture the division but secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Staying in the NFC East, the surprising New York Giants (8-5-1) can join their division brethren among the conference’s playoff teams. If the G-Men win on Saturday at the Vikings as a 3.5-point underdog (+176), they can clinch their postseason berth with some help.

The Giants would also need two losses from the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions, and/or the Seattle Seahawks. While the Lions are a 2.5-point favorite at the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks are a 10-point dog at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington is getting seven points at San Fran.

A three-team moneyline parlay with the Giants, Chiefs, and 49ers would pay out +336, featuring two sizable favorites.